Platform Technology Partners Sells 880 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. 6,559,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283,516. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

