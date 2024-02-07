PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:PNM opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 102.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 133.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

