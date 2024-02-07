Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

