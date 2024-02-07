Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.08. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 13,951 shares changing hands.

Power Solutions International Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.88 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.94%.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

