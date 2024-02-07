Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

TSE PD traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$84.08. 96,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$100.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

