Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

