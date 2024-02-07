ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

GPC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. The company had a trading volume of 86,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

