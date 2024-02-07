Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. 248,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

