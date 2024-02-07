Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

