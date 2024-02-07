Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.8 %

PULM opened at $1.78 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pulmatrix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

