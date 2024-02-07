Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,831,000 after purchasing an additional 142,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 538,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,005,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.80, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

