Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Gorman-Rupp Company Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Gorman-Rupp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Gorman-Rupp’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

GRC stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $916.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $160.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 130,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after buying an additional 116,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

