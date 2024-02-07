Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issued By William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Kforce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.29 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

