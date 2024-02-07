Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the medical device company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COO. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $374.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62.

Shares of Cooper Companies are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 79,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.81, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,789,513.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.