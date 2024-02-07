Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Decreased by B. Riley

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a report released on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ON. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Onsemi Stock Down 1.6 %

ON stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.