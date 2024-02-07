Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Issued By Zacks Research

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NETGEAR in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NTGR opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $285,989. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 207,551 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

