Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.67 EPS.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
