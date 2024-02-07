Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

MTH stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $103.61 and a twelve month high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,473,000 after buying an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 826,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

