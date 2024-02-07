Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Radware updated its Q1 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Radware Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,368. Radware has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $806.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radware by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radware by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Radware by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

