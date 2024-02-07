Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Rallybio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RLYB

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rallybio by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.