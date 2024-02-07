Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLYB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Up 24.0 %

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the fourth quarter valued at $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rallybio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Rallybio by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rallybio by 35.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 129,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.