Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Muniz Quintanilla acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,674.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.