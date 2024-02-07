Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.80

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 727963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after buying an additional 11,675,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $12,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,908 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

