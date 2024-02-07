Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Saia (SAIA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

2/6/2024 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $526.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $484.00.

2/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $398.00 to $446.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $515.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $618.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $498.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $475.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $484.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Saia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $540.56 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.69 and a 12-month high of $545.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.41 and its 200 day moving average is $417.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

