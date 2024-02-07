ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $104.58 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00157470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.