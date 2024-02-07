Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 684 ($8.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 589.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.79. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.78). The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,647.61). In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 10,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,680.21). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). Company insiders own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

