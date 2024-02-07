Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.82

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $296.82 and last traded at $295.55, with a volume of 32677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

