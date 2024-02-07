Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 266.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XERS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Xeris Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 30,769 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,461.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,408,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,669 shares of company stock worth $70,374. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 202.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

