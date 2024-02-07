Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 7th (ACRX, ACST, BOOT, CAL, CLRO, CROX, CVV, DECK, FRBK, GOL)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of. KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR). They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

