Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 7th (ACRX, ACST, BOOT, CAL, CLRO, CROX, CVV, DECK, FRBK, GOL)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, February 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK). They issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO). They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR). They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

