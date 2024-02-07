Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 183.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after buying an additional 286,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

