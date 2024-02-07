Reviewing Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 6 0 2.60 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $104.30, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 49.82% 11.33% 7.73% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $11.74 billion 0.85 $4.94 billion $36.82 2.06 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

