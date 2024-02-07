Reviewing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Federal Life Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance -2.33% -2.33% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Federal Life Group and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.70 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $476.64 million 0.75 -$16.22 million ($1.19) -31.08

Federal Life Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Life Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

(Get Free Report)

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.