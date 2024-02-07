Reviewing Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -879.22% Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.09) -33.33 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.00

Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.62, indicating that its share price is 262% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, focuses on creating therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. It also developing ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; and ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.