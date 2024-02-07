Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Down to $52.88

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.88, but opened at $49.17. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 781,406 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 4.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

