RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

