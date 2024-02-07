RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.34.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
