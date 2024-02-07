Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $40.60

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.60, but opened at $44.61. Roblox shares last traded at $45.51, with a volume of 9,852,475 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Roblox Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 171.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 683,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 829.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 42.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

