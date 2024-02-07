Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andersons in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andersons’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,569,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Andersons by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

