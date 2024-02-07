Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $165.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 260,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $166.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.38.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

