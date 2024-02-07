Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $158.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.71.

Shares of FI traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $142.98. 858,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,797. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

