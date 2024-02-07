Royal Bank of Canada Raises Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $161.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Shares of J stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

