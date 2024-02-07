Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 790570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$44.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.