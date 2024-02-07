Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

RYAAY opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after buying an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $279,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

