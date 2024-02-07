Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares trading hands.
Rye Patch Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.
Rye Patch Gold Company Profile
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rye Patch Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Rye Patch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rye Patch Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.