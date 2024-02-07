Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares trading hands.

Rye Patch Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Rye Patch Gold Company Profile

Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.

