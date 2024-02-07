SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

