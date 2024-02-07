Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. 1,518,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,053. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

