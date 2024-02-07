Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $55.13

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.13, but opened at $60.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 116,488 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.