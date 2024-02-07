SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.40

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.40 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.72 ($0.66), with a volume of 358723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.66).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.58. The firm has a market cap of £586.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.