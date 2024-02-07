Sepio Capital LP Buys 178 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

