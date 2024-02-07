Sepio Capital LP Has $374,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 23.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.