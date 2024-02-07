Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,161,000 after buying an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.30 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $654.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

